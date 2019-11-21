Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A precautionary boil water notice has been lifted in the City of Margate and areas south of Coconut Creek Parkway.
On November 20th, a power outage temporarily affected water testing systems at their water treatment plant, officials said, prompting the precautionary notice.
At the time all residents were urged to boil all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes.
The advisory was lifted after bacteriological testing samples confirmed the water is safe to drink.
Those affected should allow water to run for five minutes at each tap to flush the lines with safe water and remember to discard the first batch of ice from ice bins.
