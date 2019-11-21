BOCA RATON (CBSMiami) – Boca Raton police are issuing a warning Thursday night about at least two prowlers on the run.

According to police, it all started when the victim stopped at a Publix on South Federal Highway Thursday afternoon after a long walk.

There, police said, she was approached by another woman wanting her help getting to a nearby attorney’s office.

When the Good Samaritan agreed, they both walked over to a van and got inside with another man.

That’s when police said the predators locked the doors and forced her to hand over her money.

From there it only got worse.

The victim was driven roughly 20 minutes south to another Publix off East Commercial Boulevard in Oakland Park against her will.

At this point, the suspects threatened to kill her if she did not go inside this grocery store, call a family member and ask for them to wire her money.

The suspects then drove the woman around until the wire transfer was complete. They let her go unharmed.

It’s the sad realization that comes with trusting strangers.

“It’s really sad,” said Publix customer Alan Almerico. “And the fact that all of this is happening closer and closer to where I live, it becomes more real when it’s your neighborhood”

This troubling story leaves many wanting to know why the victim didn’t ask for help when she walked into the store.

“I mean, if anything, write a note or something or just tell them to call the police,” said Publix customer Kameron Schram.

But many of the people CBS4’s Amber Diaz spoke to admit it’s a nerve wracking situation to be in, especially when you’re fearing for your life.

The suspects, who remain on the run, are described as a Hispanic man and woman in their late 40s to early 50s. They may have been driving a tan Honda Odyssey.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Boca Raton police or Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.