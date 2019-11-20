Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Sebastien has gained some strength as it treks across the open waters of the Atlantic.
At 4 a.m., the center of the system was about 235 miles northeast of the Northern Leeward Islands.
The storm was moving to the northwest at 8 mph with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.
A turn to the north-northwest and north is expected later today. A turn toward the northeast with an increase in forward speed is expected tonight and Thursday.
Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours. Sebastien is expected to become an extratropical cyclone in a couple of days and be absorbed by a cold front on Friday.
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
