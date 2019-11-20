Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Coral Gables police are investigating a crash which pinned a pedestrian between a vehicle and a building Tuesday morning in Coral Gables.
Police say that pedestrian had to be rushed to a local hospital following the crash.
Images from Chopper 4 showed a red sedan crashed into a building on the 200th block of Aragon Avenue.
A yellow tarp covered the front of the damaged vehicle.
Authorities said the driver remained at the scene.
Aragon Avenue remains closed while police investigate the crash.
The condition of the pedestrian is not known.
You must log in to post a comment.