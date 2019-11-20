WATCH LIVEDay 3 of Public Impeachment Hearings In The House
SUNRISE (CBSMiami/AP) — Oprah Winfrey is bringing her tour to South Florida and she’s also bringing former First Lady Michelle Obama and Grammy- and Oscar-winner Lady Gaga.

Live Nation announced Wednesday that Winfrey’s wellness arena tour with WW (Weight Watchers Reimagined) — dubbed “Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus” — will also include guest appearances from Jennifer Lopez, Dwayne Johnson, Amy Schumer, Tina Fey, Tracee Ellis Ross and Kate Hudson.

This combination photo shows, top row from left, Oprah Winfrey, former first lady Michelle Obama, Dwayne Johnson, Lady Gaga, bottom row from left, Jennifer Lopez, Tina Fey, Tracee Ellis Ross and Amy Schumer.  (AP Photo)

During the tour, Winfrey will hold one-on-one conversations with each of the superstars.

Her South Florida appearance will include an intimate conversation with Lady Gaga.

The tour comes to the BB&T Center in Sunrise on January 4, 2020.

The nine-city tour will also visit St. Paul, Minnesota (Fey); Charlotte, North Carolina (Schumer); Atlanta (Johnson); Brooklyn, New York (Obama); Dallas (Ellis Ross); San Francisco (Hudson); and Los Angeles (Lopez). Winfrey will wrap the tour on March 7 in Denver with BFF Gayle King.

In addition to the celebrity interviews, each full-day wellness event will include Winfrey discussing her own wellness journey; a dance exercise from choreographer Julianne Hough; talks from inspirational guest speakers; a pre-show dance party; a WW-customized box lunch; and interactive concourse activations.

