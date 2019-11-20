SUNRISE (CBSMiami/AP) — Oprah Winfrey is bringing her tour to South Florida and she’s also bringing former First Lady Michelle Obama and Grammy- and Oscar-winner Lady Gaga.
Live Nation announced Wednesday that Winfrey’s wellness arena tour with WW (Weight Watchers Reimagined) — dubbed “Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus” — will also include guest appearances from Jennifer Lopez, Dwayne Johnson, Amy Schumer, Tina Fey, Tracee Ellis Ross and Kate Hudson.
During the tour, Winfrey will hold one-on-one conversations with each of the superstars.
Her South Florida appearance will include an intimate conversation with Lady Gaga.
The tour comes to the BB&T Center in Sunrise on January 4, 2020.
The nine-city tour will also visit St. Paul, Minnesota (Fey); Charlotte, North Carolina (Schumer); Atlanta (Johnson); Brooklyn, New York (Obama); Dallas (Ellis Ross); San Francisco (Hudson); and Los Angeles (Lopez). Winfrey will wrap the tour on March 7 in Denver with BFF Gayle King.
In addition to the celebrity interviews, each full-day wellness event will include Winfrey discussing her own wellness journey; a dance exercise from choreographer Julianne Hough; talks from inspirational guest speakers; a pre-show dance party; a WW-customized box lunch; and interactive concourse activations.
