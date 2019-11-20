MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a chilly, sunny start across South Florida with most of Broward and Miami-Dade waking up with the mid to upper 50s.

Our average low: 68 degrees. Milder across the Keys with low 70s and upper 60s.

This afternoon will be pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 70s and bright sunshine.

There is a dangerously high risk of rip currents at the beach. Swimming is not recommended.

Tonight lows will fall to the low 60s along the coast and still a chill inland with upper 50s.

Thursday afternoon highs will be slightly warmer in the upper 70s.

By Friday morning we’ll wake up with the upper 60s and highs will climb to around 80 degrees.

As winds shift out of the East our temperatures will creep up this weekend.

Lows will be near normal in the upper 60s and highs will be seasonable in the low 80s.

A few showers will be possible on Saturday. We’ll have the potential for spotty showers on Sunday as we await our next cold front.