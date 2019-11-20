FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Former Miami Dolphin running back Mark Walton, who is accused of attacking his pregnant girlfriend in their Davie home, appeared before a judge Wednesday.

Charged with battery on a pregnant person, Walton’s bond was set at $10 thousand. He was also ordered to stay away from his girlfriend.

Tuesday morning, Walton pushed the woman, who is five weeks pregnant, up against a wall and “punched her several times in the face and head,” according to his arrest report.

Walton’s attorney Michael Gottlieb said he spoke to his client after his arrest.

“He did deny touching the young lady at any point in time,” said Gottlieb. “He feels badly that he’s been arrested, he feels badly that he’s having a situation with the mother of his child again. Mr. Walton denies striking her so there’s nothing technically for him to be remorseful for,”

Already suspended without pay for four games for violating the NFL’s conduct and substance abuse policy, on Tuesday the Dolphins gave his walking papers.

The team released a statement that read in part; “We were made aware of a police matter earlier this morning regarding Mark Walton. We hold our players to a high standard and take these matters very seriously.”

“He’s presumed innocent, I would have preferred that the Dolphins gave an opportunity for us to investigate the case but I respect their decision,” said Gottlieb. “Mr. Walton is an exceptional running back and we’re looking forward to him hopefully signing with another team.”

This isn’t the first time he’s defended the athlete in court, this is Walton’s fourth arrest in less than a year. Miami-Dade court records show his previous possession of cannabis and battery charges were dropped while adjudication was withheld for an open carry weapon charge along with reckless driving and resisting an officer.

Walton, who played football at the University of Miami, was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Walton signed with the Dolphins in May 2019.