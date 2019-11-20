



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A possible overhaul coming in Miami-Dade County to exactly when students start and end their school days.

The school board has voted to officially explore later start times for as soon as the next school year.

The underlying mission is all about sleep, and getting students more of it.

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho confirmed Miami-Dade County Public Schools is exploring later times on his Twitter account.

“(Miami-Dade County Public Schools) is exploring the establishment of later school start times. We have gathered information and are taking into account scientific evidence, as well as feedback from focus groups conducted. We will now engage in a robust and transparent conversation with the community,” he tweeted.

If changes do happen, no schools would start class before 8 a.m.

The district said it will study the issue for a few more months, with a possible vote coming in the spring.