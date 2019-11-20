FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – In his online video bio, attorney Lee Feinberg explains why he enjoys practicing law.

“Being an attorney is a privilege,” Feinberg said. “It’s a privilege because we get to represent to the court the facts that will ultimately have a positive effect for our clients.

“However, there is also certain ethics involved in being an attorney. I like to hold myself to the highest standards as it relates to ethics.”

Now, Feinberg is in need of a lawyer himself. Fort Lauderdale Police charged Feinberg with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill over a road rage incident along McNab Road in Fort Lauderdale in early November. According to a Fort Lauderdale Police search warrant obtained by CBS 4 News, the victim told police that Feinberg “cut him off” several times, “accelerated his vehicle intentionally positioning his vehicle in front of (the victim’s) vehicle.” The report says Feinberg “repeatedly stepped on the brakes, nearly causing a collision.”

The report says the victim told police “Feinberg then drove parallel along the left side of (the victim’s) vehicle, and pointed a black handgun at him.” The victim said Feinberg had his passenger window down and said “he was going to (expletive) kill him.”

The police report says the victim called 911 and Feinberg was arrested.

Police searched Feinberg’s car. The search warrant shows police recovered a Glock 9mm handgun, an expandable metal baton, a hunting knife and more than 100 rounds of ammunition.

Neither the search warrant nor the police arrest report indicates what prompted the road rage incident. The arrest report only says that “(the victim) and Feinberg do not know each other.”

CBS 4 News spoke with Feinberg off camera. He did not want to comment for this story. His attorney, Jonathon Marne, said Feinberg denies the allegations, will fight them in court and that Feinberg is a longtime attorney of good standing in Florida.