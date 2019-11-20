Comments
BOYNTON BEACH (CBSMiaim/AP) – A Palm Beach Gardens man is accused of beating his uncle’s dog to death with a shovel and then tossing it into a canal.
Christopher Eloshway’s uncle found his 10 pound Shih Tzu floating in the canal behind his Boynton Beach mobile home park.
A Palm Beach County Sheriff’s arrest report says the attack happened on September 8th after Eloshway asked a neighbor to borrow a shovel. Investigators say the neighbor saw Eloshway attack the dog named Valentino.
Eloshway was arrested Monday and charged with felony cruelty to animals and unlawful disposal of a dead animal. Bond was set at $30,000 and he was ordered to have no contact with his uncle or a neighbor who witnessed the attack.
