  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Animal Cruelty, Boynton Beach, Florida Man, Local TV, Miami News

BOYNTON BEACH (CBSMiaim/AP) – A Palm Beach Gardens man is accused of beating his uncle’s dog to death with a shovel and then tossing it into a canal.

Christopher Eloshway’s uncle found his 10 pound Shih Tzu floating in the canal behind his Boynton Beach mobile home park.

A Palm Beach County Sheriff’s arrest report says the attack happened on September 8th after Eloshway asked a neighbor to borrow a shovel. Investigators say the neighbor saw Eloshway attack the dog named Valentino.

Eloshway was arrested Monday and charged with felony cruelty to animals and unlawful disposal of a dead animal. Bond was set at $30,000 and he was ordered to have no contact with his uncle or a neighbor who witnessed the attack.

Comments