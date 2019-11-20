



DORAL (CBSMiami) – A former Doral middle school teacher was supposed to go on trial Wednesday for sending lewd text messages to one of her students.

Instead, Andrea Jimenez pleaded guilty, and will avoid jail time.

According to CBS4 news partners at the Miami Herald, the state attorney said the teen and his family blessed the plea deal because they “wanted to ensure that the defendant would not be able to teach in the Dade County School System or any school system.”

The 48-year-old turned herself in to police around this time in 2018 after the victim’s mother reportedly found inappropriate messages on her child’s iPad.

She was charged with lewd and lascivious behavior.

The victim at the time was 12 years old.

“That’s sick behavior,” said parent Roberto Diaz.

It was the first time Diaz heard about what was going on at his daughter’s school.

He allowed CBS4’s Amber Diaz to speak with her.

“The fact that happen, I feel a little not safe here,” said Valentina Diaz. “But I love my teachers, I feel safe with my teachers.”

But according to police, there was more than just texts.

In the arrest affidavit, the science teacher, who taught at Doral’s International Math and Science Academy, “lured the victim into her classroom after school regularly and on one occasion, grabbed his face with her hands and attempted to kiss him.”

The affidavit also states her messages were “aggressively romantic.”

Writing things such as: “I will go to hell for you. Die for you. Stop eating to feed you. My love for you is so real.”

Parents who bring their kids to this school every day do not believe she deserved a bargain.

“You have to know why she’s doing this if she’s not doing the right thing she should be in an institution or jail or wherever she belongs,” a parent said.