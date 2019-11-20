MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) – A voluntary recall has been issued for three varieties of Breakstone’s Cottage Cheese due to potential contamination of metal and plastic pieces.

Kraft Heinz Food Company announced Friday that approximately 9,500 cases of its cottage cheese are being recalled due to contamination concerns which it says have been introduced during production.

The recall comes after a customer notified the company that they had found a piece of red plastic in a container of cottage cheese.

So far, Kraft Heinz reports there have been six consumer complaints of contamination, but no reports of injury or illness related to the issue.

“Consumption of hard or sharp foreign material could cause injury to teeth, mouth, throat, stomach or intestine tissues if swallowed,” the company warns.

Three of the company’s cottage cheese products are included in the recall – Breakstone’s 2% Milkfat Lowfat Large Curd Cottage Cheese, as well as their small and large curd 4% Milkfat Cottage Cheese.

All three of the recalled batches are marked with a use-by date of December 10, 2019.

The products were distributed across the US and exported to Latin America.

Those who have purchased any of the recalled products should not consume it and return it to the store where it was purchased to receive a refund or exchange, the company advises.

(©2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company, contributed to this report.)