MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Walk down Lincoln Road Wednesday morning and it looked like any typical sunny fall day.

Crowds gathered in the morning sun, but this day there is something new, and this change is hard to miss.

Situated up and down the road are 13 giant copper sculptures by the renowned Colombian artist Fernando Botero.

“Their monumental size reminds us of our humanity,” said Timothy Schmand, who is the Executive Director of the Lincoln Road Business Improvement District.

“Really good art, really accessible art tells us something about ourselves merely by looking at it.”

At thousands of pounds each, and some over ten feet tall, these sculptures are easy to observe up close along the road.

Getting them here, however, was not so easy.

“The torso that is right at Washington and Lincoln road took about two and a half hours,” said Schmand. That was done Monday night at 11 p.m. while others were moved into place with the help of cranes, forklifts, and flatbed trucks.

All of these were put in at night surprising regulars the next morning. “It took me by surprise,” said Tom Camie. I come here every week but it’s beautiful, I think it’s great.

Camie like many others were surprised and eager to take in the artwork for the first time. “I saw the sculpture and I thought wow this is really fantastic,” said Mark Herrera, a fan of Botero. “They should do this more often.”

It is a great way to experience the artwork and according to Schmand, there is no better place to do this.

“Lincoln Road is a great place to come together and celebrate our humanity through art and culture,” he said.

The sculptures are along Lincoln Road from now through March.