By Lissette Gonzalez
Filed Under:Hurricane Season, Local TV, Miami News, Tropical Disturbance, Weather

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A broad area of low pressure located about 250 miles northeast of the Northern Leeward Islands is becoming better organized.

Showers and storms have been developing closer to the center and if this continues, this disturbance could become a tropical or sub-tropical depression over the next day or so as it moves northwest and then North into the open waters of the Atlantic.

The National Hurricane Center said there is a high potential, an 80 percent chance, of cyclone development over the next 48 hours and five days. This system is not a threat to land and a frontal boundary is forecast to interact with this low later this week.

