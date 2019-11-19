



The 2019 season was always expected to be a rough one for the Dolphins and head coach Brian Flores. Trading away your left tackle, top receiver, and top young safety in the early part of the year will lower expectations.

And, with a 2-8 record through 11 weeks of the season, the Dolphins are near the bottom of the league as most expected. But, there have been some positive signs for head coach Brian Flores in his first season. The team earned its first two wins of the year in back-to-back weeks over the New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts, winning the turnover battle and keeping their opponent under 350 yards in both games.

In addition, sometimes disappointing fifth-year receiver Davante Parker has come alive in recent weeks, surpassing 50 yards receiving in each of the last five games and erupting for a seven-catch 135-yard performance this past Sunday. At 26, Parker is on pace to set career marks in targets, catches and yards by season’s end.

On top of that, the effort level from the team has improved. Many teams, put in a similar situation, would fall apart after opening the year with six straight losses. The Dolphins have played their opponents tough and that, says Inside The NFL analyst Ray Lewis, is a testament to the coaching job Brian Flores has done.

“Flores has them trying. They have given everything they have. Honestly, though when you watch them, they are in every game,” said Lewis. “They are fighting. You think about Fitzmagic, he is there doing his thing. If anybody is going to keep fighting, I think the Dolphins are going to keep fighting for sure.”

The schedule does have some opportunities for wins remaining with games against the Browns, Jets, Giants, and Bengals still left to be played. All four of those teams are currently below .500. In what is clearly a rebuilding year for the franchise, the players’ response to the coaching staff’s efforts week in and week out to get them prepared is an encouraging sign.

