MIAMI (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump will be the guest of honor during this year’s Republican Party 2019 Statesman’s Dinner in Miami.
The event will be held on Decembery 7.
The event will feature both state and federal elected leaders, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
“I’m looking forward to President Donald J. Trump joining Florida Republicans as we close out a great year of building a unified front in a critical upcoming election year,” DeSantis said.
“Governor DeSantis is leading the charge for Florida Republicans to deliver historic wins in 2020. This year’s Statesman’s Dinner will lay the foundation of overwhelming support across Florida for all our great Republican candidates,” Chairman of the Republican Party of Florida, Joe Gruters said.
The event will not be open to the press.
You must log in to post a comment.