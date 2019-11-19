MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hialeah police are investigating the shooing of a woman who was leaving her dentist’s office on Tuesday morning.
Authorities say it happened at around 10 a.m. in the 850 block of East 41st Street.
Police say the woman, in her 60s, was leaving the dentist’s office and walking down the stairs when she was shot.
CBS4 spoke to someone at the scene who heard the shots, “I went to get my check and I hear the ‘boom boom boom’ like 9 times. Everybody runs,” said Marcos Beralta.
The woman, who was not immediately identified, was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital where her current condition is unknown.
Images from Chopper4 showed several detectives and police units at the scene of the shooting, where police tape surrounded the scene of the shooting.
This story will be updated as soon as more details become available.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.
