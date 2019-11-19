MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tuesday morning was a bit of a warm-up compared to the last couple of days.

Temperatures were in the low 60s closer to the coast and upper 50s inland. It was milder across the Keys with low to mid-70s. Some patchy fog has developed in spots reducing visibility for some areas.

Dressing in layers will be key since we will be a bit warmer on Tuesday afternoon. With plenty of sunshine, highs will climb to around 80 degrees.

Tuesday night another cold front will sweep in and our lows will fall to the 50s across much of South Florida.

Wednesday afternoon our highs will be pleasant in the mid to upper 70s.

Thursday morning lows will be in the upper 60s and our highs will be near 80 degrees.

We’ll be slightly warmer late week with lows in the upper 60s and highs in the low 80s. Seasonable weather with mostly sunny skies expected on Friday and Saturday ahead of our next cold front.