MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating Gissel Diaz, who has been missing for almost a month.
The 17-year-old was last seen in the 22400 Block of SW 89 Place on October 25th.
Diaz has brown eyes, black hair, stands 5-feet 5-inches tall and weighs around 175 pounds.
Police have released sparse details, reporting only that she may be in need of services.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts are asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).
