MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — A Florida mother faces child neglect charges after being accused of shooting her 2-year-old daughter in the leg.
Davesha Pough, 26, was arrested Monday and is being held without bond in the Volusia County Jail.
An arrest report says Pough told police that the bullet came through a window Sunday and hit the girl. The report also says after the shooting, she placed two guns in her 6-year-old son’s backpack.
Investigators said there were no bullet holes in the windows.
While at the police department later that day, Pough changed her story and told investigators the child shot herself.
Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri says it’s unlikely the girl pulled the trigger.
The Department of Children and Families took custody of Pough’s children.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.