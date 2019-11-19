



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking the public’s help with any information they can provide on the whereabouts of a man accused of holding up a Chase Bank.

Authorities said it happened on September 23rd at the bank on Nova Drive in Davie.

Surveillance video shows the suspect wearing a dark blue, white and yellow hooded sweatshirt inside the bank.

Police said the suspect demanded money from a teller while implying he had a weapon.

The suspect is seen grabbing the cash off the counter and walking out.

Investigators have identified the possible getaway car as a late-model Nissan Sentra.

If anyone has information as to the identity of this bank robber, they are urged to call the FBI at (754) 703-2000 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).