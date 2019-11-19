WATCH LIVEDay 3 of Public Impeachment Hearings In The House
Filed Under:Bank Robbery, Broward News, Chase bank, Davie, FBI, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Local TV, Miami News


MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking the public’s help with any information they can provide on the whereabouts of a man accused of holding up a Chase Bank.

Authorities said it happened on September 23rd at the bank on Nova Drive in Davie.

FBI releases photo of man accused of robbing bank

FBI releases photo of man accused of robbing bank (CBS4)

Surveillance video shows the suspect wearing a dark blue, white and yellow hooded sweatshirt inside the bank.

Police said the suspect demanded money from a teller while implying he had a weapon.

The suspect is seen grabbing the cash off the counter and walking out.

Investigators have identified the possible getaway car as a late-model Nissan Sentra.

If anyone has information as to the identity of this bank robber, they are urged to call the FBI at (754) 703-2000 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

Comments