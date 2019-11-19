FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Opening statements got underway Tuesday in the public corruption trial of former Hallandale Beach Mayor Joy Cooper.
Cooper, who has been free on bond side her arrest nearly a year ago, has been a fixture in Hallandale Beach politics. For nearly two decades, she was known for being outspoken at what sometimes would become rowdy commission meetings.
Cooper is charged with soliciting and accepting $5,000 in illegal campaign contributions funneled through a prominent lobbyist and development attorney.
Prosecutors say Cooper accepted illegal campaign contributions from FBI agents posing as real estate developers.
“Then she solicits another illegal campaign contribution, there’s a quick meeting in a parking lot at City Hall, and she meets with the undercover agents and they suggest another $5,000 to her. The defendant’s response is ‘good, get it done’,” said Assistant State Attorney Catharine Maus told the jury.
Cooper, who was arrested in January 2018, has maintained her innocence.
“She never accepted any money, anything that went into her pocket. She never accepted any campaign contribution or any quid pro quo for any developer or anybody in her 20 years of public life,” said her attorney Larry David.
