WATCH LIVEDay 3 of Public Impeachment Hearings In The House
  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Coral Springs, Local TV, Miami News, Sexual Battery

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A man has been arrested in connection with a Coral Springs cold case sexual battery that took place nearly a quarter-century ago.

Ruben Chavez, 55, appeared before a Broward judge on Tuesday, charged with the sexual battery of a helpless victim.

Detectives say on January 7th, 1996, the 17-year-old went to a bar with three other people and was drugged. The next morning, she woke up in a Coral Springs hotel room without her underwear and a used condom next to her.

She called her boyfriend for help and they contacted the police to report a sexual assault.

At the time, detectives were unable to connect DNA at the scene with anyone. The case was re-opened last April by the Coral Springs police department’s Special Victims Unit. Several items from the 1996 investigation were sent to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Crime Lab for processing using current technology.

In May, the crime lab reported that foreign DNA on the evidence they processed belonged to Chavez.

He was taken into custody in Boca Raton by the US Marshals Task Force. He’s currently being held on a $150 thousand bond.

Chavez has prior arrests for possession of Hydromorphone, trafficking, possession of cocaine, possession of cannabis, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Comments