



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As the holiday season approaches, a consumer safety group is warning parents of some potentially dangerous gifts they may be want avoid.

On Tuesday, the organization “World Against Toys Causing Harm,” revealed its nominees for the 10 worst toys on sale this season.

The toys included a Nerf dart gun, ice cream-scented Nickelodeon slime, a plastic Power Rangers claw, a realistic toy machine gun, a pogo trick board, a yeti teddy bear and a pull-along caterpillar toy for infants.

The toys are not actually the worst, but they represent potential dangers found in many other toys.

“Talk to any parent or family member of a child who’s been injured (by a toy) to know that there’s more than just numbers behind every injury, there’s a family and a child,” said W.A.T.C.H. President Joan Siff.

W.A.T.C.H. held its annual news conference in Brighton, Massachusetts to display the toys and talk about what people should look for and avoid when they are buying gifts.

The group also talked about the impact of online purchasing on toy safety, recent recalls and the need for vigilance while shopping.

In a statement, The Toy Association, a toy industry trade group that represents most of the toy makers named on the list, said W.A.T.C.H.’s list “needlessly frightens parents” and adds “all toys sold in the United States must meet 100+ rigorous safety tests and standards.”

READ THE TOY ASSOCIATION’S FULL STATEMENT