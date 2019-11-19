MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) – If you’re driving to your Thanksgiving day destination you’ll have plenty of company.

Nearly 50-million people will be hitting the roadways this holiday, according to the American Automobile Association. That’s a nearly 3-percent increase over last year.

Another four million people are expected to fly to their destinations.

Whether they’re driving or flying, AAA says this is the second-highest Thanksgiving travel volume since the agency began tracking in 2000 and the busiest since the record was set in 2005.

This year’s top three destinations are Orlando, Anaheim, and New York City.

For those flying, AAA recommends catching a flight on the Monday before the Thanksgiving travel rush because average tickets are cheaper. Or fly on the actual holiday.

According to a report by “Fare-Compare,” the most expensive days for Thanksgiving travel this year are Wednesday before the holiday and the Sunday after.

Another savings hack, bring your own snacks and entertainment. The food at airports and on the road is more expensive, so pack your own cheaper and healthier options.

