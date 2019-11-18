MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are looking for two men involved in an attempted burglary Sunday afternoon at a Sweetwater warehouse.

According to police, the suspects triggered the alarm at the undisclosed business near NW 108th Avenue and 17th Street just before 2 p.m.

Officers showed up, caught and cuffed two men but two others got away.

According to the manager Jean Mateeso all four suspects wore masks and looked older.

“They looked 50 or over 50,” he said.

The owner, who did not wish to be identified, said the men used sticks to move his business surveillance cameras away from the door.

Mateeso’s wife and son were saddened that someone resorted to such lengths to try and steal.

“I’m quite upset that somebody would do that, very sad. They should be doing something else,” said Mateeso’s wife Patricia.

The owner believes he knows one of the men who tried to break in.