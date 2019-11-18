MIAMI (CBSMiami) – About 90 percent of people say they buckle up in the front seat, but that number drops significantly when people ride in the back. A new study finds that can lead to deadly consequences.

Omni Cam Inc. shared footage of what can happen when you don’t buckle up in the back seat.

A family of three was thrown around when the cab they were riding in was hit by another car.

Everyone inside walked away, but a new report from the Governors Highway Safety Association found 803 people were killed last year while riding in the back unbuckled.

Federal regulators believe half of them could have survived if they had fastened their seat belt.

“It’s the simplest thing you can do when you get in a car, just buckle your seat belt,” said Russ Martin, director of policy and government relations for the Governors Highway Safety Association.

Rear-seat passengers are twice as likely to die in a crash if they are unbuckled.

While most people wear a seat belt in their own car, a 2017 survey found only 57 percent of passengers buckle up in the back seat of ride hailing services like cabs, Lyft and Uber.

Those who don’t often say it’s because they’re in a hurry.

Every state, except New Hampshire, has laws that say passengers in front have to wear a seat belt.

But 20 states don’t require adult riders to wear safety restraints in the back.

“Research shows that states that do have a law requiring passengers to buckle up in the back seat, rear seat belt use in those states tend to be higher,” Martin said.

Rear seat belt use can also prevent injuries to other people in the car.

In a crash test video, an unbuckled passenger smashed into the driver.

Safety advocates want more automakers to install the same belt reminders cars have in the front seat for people in the back as well.

It’s a step that could save more lives.