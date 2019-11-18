Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With the busy travel season upon us, you should think twice about where you charge your phone in a public place.
Security experts warn that public USB charging stations at airports and malls could be loaded with malware that could infect your phone and sometimes even steal your data.
It’s a growing cyber threat called “Juice Jacking.”
“They can copy that data automatically, keep on its computer and someone can take that information and transfer it remotely to their computer,” explained Experimax General Manager Josh Barnes.
Experts say make sure to you have your own portable power banks and ports to plug your phone in for a charge.
