MIAMI (CBSMiami) – North Miami police are searching for two men who they say shot at a car Sunday night on Biscayne Boulevard near NE 123rd Street.

A passenger in the car was shot in the arm.

“It’s scary. I didn’t know much about that,” Voldy Innocat said.

Innocat works nearby and walks home along the busy street at night. He’s thankful he was not around and bullets were not flying toward him.

“I’ve been living here for one year. I’ve never had any trouble,” he said.

Investigators say it began with an argument inside a nearby Walgreens. The two suspects, in champagne or brown late 1990s or early 2000s Nissan Ultima, followed the victim out, drove by his car, and that’s when they shot his passenger.

This is the second shooting in this area in less than a week. Last Tuesday, police investigated a late-night shooting outside the popular “Steve’s Pizza” restaurant. One person was hurt.

“From what I understand, I guess, there was somebody walking down the street on Biscayne Boulevard and they got into some kind of something with some other people in the parking lot and, I guess maybe, started shooting at each other,” pizza shop co-owner Jesse Valinsky told CBS4 after the shooting.

Despite both shootings days apart and feet away from each other, Innocat believes people shouldn’t be afraid.

“So, I think it’s safe,” he said.

As for this latest shooting, the victim was taken to Aventura Hospital. No word on their condition.