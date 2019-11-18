MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A vote Tuesday could determine the future of Formula 1 racing in Miami Gardens.

The Miami-Dade commissioners are scheduled to discuss the controversial topic and determine whether or not there are enough votes to override Mayor Carlos Gimenez’s veto on a previous resolution, which would have essentially prevented racing in the city.

Some racing fans say they would like to see the track come to Miami Gardens. “I would attend,” says Jerome Windham. “I think a lot of people in South Florida would be interested.

Others, however, think it would make for a traffic nightmare.

“I live in a neighborhood near there that’s one way in and one way out,” explains Rich Blackman. “When they close the road it can turn a five-minute drive into a thirty-minute one.”

The debate has ensued since organizers for the proposed Miami Grand Prix turned their sights for a Formula One track away from Downtown Miami back in April, and toward Miami Gardens instead.

Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert does not feel like they’ve been given a voice on the issue.

“There hasn’t been that type of outreach. It seems like they want their race, and that’s what they want, and that’s what they’re going to have,” says Mayor Gilbert. “Our point simply is that people actually live here.”

Mayor Gilbert and the rest of Miami Gardens City council oppose the plan— citing resident concerns of noise, pollution, and congestion.

Miami-Dade Commissioner Barbara Jordan introduced a resolution a few weeks ago, which would prevent racing by prohibiting road closures for races that near neighborhoods. That means the current route of the proposed race would not be allowed.

However, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez vetoed that. He says with a potential economic impact of $400 million, it’s worth trying to work it out.

“We want to see what the Hard Rock can do in order to mitigate the issues that the neighborhood association has,” Mayor Gimenez says. “I would like to see formula one here in Miami-Dade county. I think it’s good for this community.”

At this point, he says they have not figured out what that compromise would look like, but racing is on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting.

That’s when they will see if there are enough votes to override the Mayor’s veto.