MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person was killed, two others injured including a 13-year-old boy, in a shooting in northwest Miami-Dade.

It happened at a home at NW 7th Avenue and NW 116th Street.

Miami-Dade police said there was a gathering at the home when three men walked up and began shooting. Some people inside the home returned fire.

A 20-year-old man died in the shooting. The teen boy, who was shot in the head, was taken to a hospital where he was listed as stable in critical condition. A 21-year-old man was treated at a hospital and released.

Police are looking for three suspects who took off on foot.

Investigators are now interviewing those inside the home to determine why it was targeted.

