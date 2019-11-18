MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – A man lost his life Sunday after he collided his black Mercedes convertible into a forklift on Fort Lauderdale beach.
The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports the man was driving south on a busy road when he crashed into the teeth of the forklift.
Witnesses told the Broward County newspaper that vehicle’s long forks were sticking out into oncoming traffic.
The forklift driver initially left the scene to a nearby construction site before returning and cooperating with authorities.
Police have not released the identities of the drive or the forklift worker.
Area residents said the intersection near Las Olas Beach in Fort Lauderdale is dangerous and needs a traffic light.
Near the crash site, there are many restaurants, bars, and hotels that beachgoers frequent.
