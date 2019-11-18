



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One thousand turkeys will be given away this coming Monday at Gwen Cherry Park just in time for Thanksgiving.

The giveaway is possible in part to the generosity of South Florida resident and former NFL player Darrelle Revis, whose foundation has partnered with Miami’s 99 JAMZ & HOT 105 and Miami-Dade Corrections.

The Darrelle Revis Foundation was founded by the recently retired NFL Super Bowl champion.

The Revis foundation’s mission is to end childhood hunger in America through giveback initiatives like this upcoming Thanksgiving turkey drive.

Revis will be on hand to pass out turkeys to families in need at the park located at 7090 NW 22nd Ave., from 10 a.m. until noon.

He will be joined by radio personalities like Supa Cindy, DJ Nasty, Big Mack, Big Lip and Shelby Rushin.

“Thanksgiving is not only about giving thanks for what we have, it’s about giving thanks for what we are able to give. Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department appreciates our partnership with the Darrelle Revis Foundation which helps ensure hundreds of families in Miami-Dade will have a hearty meal and a happier Thanksgiving. It is my hope that this day will be the launch of a long season of generous giving across Miami-Dade County.” Daniel Junior, Director of Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department.

“99 JAMZ and HOT 105 are dedicated to serving our community, and we are honored to partner with the Darrelle Revis Foundation to help make sure our neighbors have a very happy Thanksgiving.” – Jill Strada, Director of Operations, COX Media Group

Learn more about the foundation by clicking here: www.darrellerevisfoundation.org