MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With two weeks to go before the end of this year’s Atlantic Hurricane Season, forecasters at the National Hurricane Center are tracking a disturbance.
At 7 a.m., a broad area of low pressure was about 350 miles east-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands was producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms with winds of around 30 mph on its northeast side.
Some gradual development of this system is expected, and a tropical or subtropical depression could form during the next couple of days while it moves northwestward and then northward over the open Atlantic.
After that time, upper-level winds are expected to become less conducive and the disturbance is forecast to merge with a frontal system after midweek, so additional development is not expected.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…50 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…50 percent.
