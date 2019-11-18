Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The search is on to find a man who was last seen over the weekend in southwest Miami-Dade.
Mike Ulloa’s family said he left a friend’s home near Sunset Drive and SW 127th Avenue around 5 p.m. on Saturday. He never made it home.
Ulloa is about six feet tall and weighs 250 pounds. He was riding a Honda 750 motorcycle.
His family fears he may be hurt lying in a ditch somewhere or worse.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Miami-Dade police.
