Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Missing Man

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The search is on to find a man who was last seen over the weekend in southwest Miami-Dade.

Mike Ulloa’s family said he left a friend’s home near Sunset Drive and SW 127th Avenue around 5 p.m. on Saturday. He never made it home.

Ulloa is about six feet tall and weighs 250 pounds. He was riding a Honda 750 motorcycle.

His family fears he may be hurt lying in a ditch somewhere or worse.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Miami-Dade police.

