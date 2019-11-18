



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you are the type of person who always checks gas prices as you drive by your favorite gas station, you may have noticed that gas prices have actually dropped ahead of the busy Thanksgiving travel holiday.

The American Automobile Association (AAA) says gas prices did drop last week in Florida by an average of 3 cents.

AAA says drivers are now paying an average price of $2.37 per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in our state.

“On average, Florida drivers are now paying the lowest price for gasoline since February,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group.

“Strong gains in fuel supplies and flat crude prices are contributing to the downturn in prices at the pump. Drivers are now paying 43 cents per gallon less than this year’s highest daily price – set back in April. Thanksgiving Day gas prices are poised to be the lowest for the holiday in three years, so long as the state average remains below $2.45 per gallon.”

Florida drivers are now paying 13 cents less than both a month ago and this time last year, which amounts to a savings of nearly $2 on a full tank of gasoline, AAA says.

Here is what AAA says folks are paying for a gallon of regular unleaded gas:

• Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.50), Panama City ($2.48), Tallahassee ($2.48)

• Least expensive metro markets – Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater ($2.28), Orlando ($2.29), Jacksonville ($2.32)

Nearly 2.9 million Floridians will be joining about 55 million Americans in making plans to travel 50 miles or more for the holiday.

