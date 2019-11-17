Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With two already in custody, Sweetwater police are still searching for two other burglary suspects early Sunday evening.
According to police, the thieves robbed a business in the warehouse district of Sweetwater.
Responding police units apprehended two burglars, but two remain on the run.
There’s a heavy police presence in the area of 108 Ave. and NW 17 St.
It’s recommended residents steer clear of the area as officers investigate.
Authorities have not released descriptions of the suspects at large.
If you have any information that can help Sweetwater PD with this investigation, please contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.
