MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — The driver of an SUV that slammed into a school building had to be extricated by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said in a news release that the patient was “heavily entrapped” after the crash on Saturday.
The hood of the SUV was fully stuck in the wall leaving a large hole on the exterior of Dr. Henry Mack West Little River K-8 Center.
Paramedics tended to the patient while still in the vehicle while technical rescuers worked to get the driver out.
The driver was taken by helicopter to a hospital, but the condition was not clear.
