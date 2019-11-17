MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The North Miami Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two men who reportedly shot into a car, injuring a passenger, after an argument.

According to police, it all started on Saturday at around 10:20 p.m. at a Walgreens at 12295 Biscayne Boulevard.

Investigators said the victim and two men got into an argument inside the store, before the victim got back in their car and headed southbound on Biscayne Boulevard.

A short time after, police said, the two men drove up alongside the victim and fired several shots, striking the victim’s passenger in the arm.

The first suspect is a Hispanic male who has a tear drop tattoo on the left side of his face and wears his hair in a ponytail. He is around 20 years old, standing between 5-feet 4-inches and 5-feet 5-inches tall with a thin build.

The second suspect is a black male with short dreads who is also around 20 years old with a thin build, standing between 5-feet 10-inches and 6-feet tall.

Police said the suspects were in late 1990s, early 2000s Nissan Altima that’s either champagne or brown in color.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Tovar at 305-891-0294 Ext. 23121.