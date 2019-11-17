Comments
TAMPA (CBSMiami/AP) — A man was shot dead outside a Tampa nightclub by a security guard trying to break up a fight, authorities said.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said the fight happened in the parking lot of Aqua Lounge in Tampa, early Sunday.
Sheriff’s Capt. Preston Hollis said one of the patrons pulled out a gun, before he was shot in the upper body by one of two security guards who tried to intervene. The man was taken to a hospital where he died.
Hollis said the security guard is cooperating with detectives, who were interviewing people involved in the fight.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.