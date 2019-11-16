



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One of New York City’s favorite barbeque joints is now in South Florida. Hometown Bar-B-Que is a Texas style barbecue hot spot made famous in Brooklyn and it is now open in Allapattah.

This is second location for Brooklyn grill master Bill Durney.

His New York restaurant, which opened in 2013, has a loyal following of barbecue loving foodies who wait in long lines to get a bite of any number of these dishes cooked over live fire.

The 200-seat indoor, outdoor warehouse space has fast casual full service for lunch and sit down menu for dinner.

The vibe is simple and fresh just like the food.

It’ is located inside the former Brother Produce warehouse at 1200 N.W. 22nd St. The only signs inside read Brother Produce Inc.

For our Digital Bite, Chef Alex Smith who cooked at the Brooklyn location prepares the Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage.

Hometown Bar-B-Que is open Tuesday through Sunday for lunch and dinner.