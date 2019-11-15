FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) – A Broward grand jury has formally indicted two men on first-degree murder charges in the death of a Florida firefighter.
Torrey Holston, 19, and Jose Garcia Romero, 20, have also been charged with armed robbery and criminal conspiracy.
Prosecutors haven’t decided whether to seek the death penalty.
Investigators say 39-year-old Christopher Randazzo was fatally shot during a robbery last month in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.
Randazzo was a member of the Coral Springs Fire Department and was last seen leaving a seaside restaurant where he worked as a bartender before becoming a firefighter.
Prosecutors have charged another man, 32-year-old Marco Rico, with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and criminal conspiracy. He faces up to 30 years’ imprisonment.
