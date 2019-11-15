WATCH LIVEOusted Ukraine Ambassador Testifies In Impeachment Hearing
  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Coral Springs Firefighter, Local TV, Miami News

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) – A Broward grand jury has formally indicted two men on first-degree murder charges in the death of a Florida firefighter.

Torrey Holston, 19, and Jose Garcia Romero, 20, have also been charged with armed robbery and criminal conspiracy.

Prosecutors haven’t decided whether to seek the death penalty.

Investigators say 39-year-old Christopher Randazzo was fatally shot during a robbery last month in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.

Randazzo was a member of the Coral Springs Fire Department and was last seen leaving a seaside restaurant where he worked as a bartender before becoming a firefighter.

Prosecutors have charged another man, 32-year-old Marco Rico, with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and criminal conspiracy. He faces up to 30 years’ imprisonment.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments