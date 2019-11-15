WATCH LIVEHouse Continues Second Public Impeachment Hearing
Filed Under:I-395, Local TV, Miami News


MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Some drivers heading to downtown Miami got a surprise Friday morning, the position of the exit to Biscayne Boulevard had moved.

Drivers heading south on I-95 to I-395 to reach downtown use Exit 2A to access US 1/Biscayne Boulevard. The exit is now on the left side of the road. It was formerly on the right side of the road.

Drivers on northbound I-95 exiting at US 1/Biscayne Boulevard will continue to use Exit 2B on the right-hand side.

The left side exit change will be in effect for several years.

The traffic change affects drivers on the eastbound lanes of I-395. (Source: I-395/SR 836/I-95 Design-Build Project)

The road pattern change is part of the $802 million I-395/SR 836/I-95 Design-Build Project that will reconstruct the I-395 corridor from the SR 836/I-395/I-95 (Midtown) Interchange to the MacArthur Causeway Bridge.

The project includes the construction of a Signature Bridge over NE 2 Avenue and Biscayne Boulevard; double-deck SR 836 from west of NW 17 Avenue to the Midtown Interchange and the replacement of the concrete pavement on I-95 from NW 8 Street to NW 29 Street.

