MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Some drivers heading to downtown Miami got a surprise Friday morning, the position of the exit to Biscayne Boulevard had moved.
Drivers heading south on I-95 to I-395 to reach downtown use Exit 2A to access US 1/Biscayne Boulevard. The exit is now on the left side of the road. It was formerly on the right side of the road.
Drivers on northbound I-95 exiting at US 1/Biscayne Boulevard will continue to use Exit 2B on the right-hand side.
The left side exit change will be in effect for several years.
The road pattern change is part of the $802 million I-395/SR 836/I-95 Design-Build Project that will reconstruct the I-395 corridor from the SR 836/I-395/I-95 (Midtown) Interchange to the MacArthur Causeway Bridge.
The project includes the construction of a Signature Bridge over NE 2 Avenue and Biscayne Boulevard; double-deck SR 836 from west of NW 17 Avenue to the Midtown Interchange and the replacement of the concrete pavement on I-95 from NW 8 Street to NW 29 Street.
You must log in to post a comment.