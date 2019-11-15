WATCH LIVEHouse Continues Second Public Impeachment Hearing
By Ted Scouten
HOMESTEAD (CBSMiami) — Homestead police continue to search for the father of a 2-year-old girl, who police say was taken without permission and then became the center of a statewide Amber Alert.

The Alert was canceled Thursday night after CBS4 sources say Jesmine Cedillo-Ramirez was found safe at a family friend’s house.

While Jesmine is back in the arms of her mother, police say they are still looking for her father, Diego Cedillo-Hernandez, who took Jesmine from a small apartment complex in Homestead.

He was driving a white Hyundai, which was located but he was gone.

Diego Cedillo-Hernandez (FDLE)

CBS4 News partner The Miami Herald reports Cedillo is being investigated for a violent attack against the girl’s mother prior to abducting their daughter. The Miami-Dade Police Special Victims Unit confirms there is an ongoing investigation.

Cedillo-Hernandez, who was last seen wearing a beige, green shirt and jeans, has a criminal history.

Law enforcement says if see him, contact police but do not approach.

Anyone with information on Cedillo-Hernandez’s whereabouts is asked to call police at (305) 247-1535 or 911.

