MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The president of the Miami Community Police Benevolent Association announced on Friday they had a no confidence vote in Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina.

“We would like to conduct a nationwide search for police chief,” said Stanley Jean-Poix, president of the MCPBA.

The group said Colina has displayed a lack of leadership.

“We’re requesting that a full investigation be held at the department in regard to a hostile work environment and discriminatory practices,” he said.

The organization represents predominantly African American officers. The group leadership said there is discrimination and racism in the police department and a lack of opportunity for black male officers to move up in the ranks.

“What we want is to see other African Americans males promoted, and to be placed in areas they not normally placed at,” said MCPBA Vice President Ramon Carr. “You can place us in Brickell, you can put us in the upper east, you can put us in different places that are not your typical places.”

The group notes there are three African American men in the command staff of 36.

The department points out there are also six African American females in those ranks, people like Assistant Chief Cherise Gause.

“I think the command staff should be diverse and it is,” said Asst. Chief Gause. “However, I don’t think it should be based on just checking off a box.”

Deputy Chief Ronald Papier said the department is very representative of the community in terms of it’s racial makeup.

“We are very open,” he said. “We are very inclusive. This, I believe, is a very small segment of the police department.”

He disputes allegations that the chief has turned a blind eye to incidents of harassment and racism.

“That is absolutely false,” he said. “The chief has been very clear and very transparent. There were several incidents of allegations of discrimination, they’re always investigated. Some officers have actually been terminated.”

Chief Colina was out of town and unavailable for comment. We are told he will be back on Saturday and would make himself available to address this.