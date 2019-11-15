SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – Every Friday, in partnership with the Florida Panthers, we put the spotlight on a hero among us. These are men or women who have gone beyond the call of duty for our country.

On this day, we’re meeting U.S. Army Korean War Veteran Cpl. David Hoviss.

Cpl. Hoviss was drafted in 1952 and served until 1960. He says he wasn’t scared at all because he knew he was doing his duty for the country.

During his time in the service, he was an assistant field radio relay operator in the front lines. He was sent to Korea and remembers it as being cold and a rough place.

Hoviss says they practically lived in a truck ready to send communication at all times. A job he took pride in.

“I made a lot of friends we relied on each other. I was nominated for soldier of the week for the 45th Infantry Division – that was when the war was won,” he said. “I guess my performance there was very good and it was very important for me and I did my duty to my country and I just felt proud.”

Cpl. Hoviss was honored at a recent Florida Panthers game. With his family by his side, he proudly stood taking in the sights and sounds as the fan filled arena, including Stanley the mascot, took to their feet to honor this hero among us.

On behalf of the Florida Panthers and CBS4, we would like to say thank you United States Army Korean War Veteran David Hoviss for your service and dedication to our country.