MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Former Miami Dolphins football player Kendrick Norton nearly died in a car accident earlier this year.

His life was spared but he lost his arm and it was the death of his football career.

The accident inspired him to launch a non-profit foundation called Kendrick Norton’s Angels which is focused on helping young amputees through their time of crisis after the initial shock of losing a limb.

On Friday, the foundation hosted five blood drives at five Miami-Dade credit unions.

Norton said blood provided by One Bood saved his life

The accident happened on the Fourth of July. Norton was driving his Ford truck home at 1 a.m. after a night out. When he attempted to change lanes on the Dolphin Expressway, he collided with another vehicle before hitting a concrete barrier.

Rescue crews were forced to amputate Norton’s left arm following the crash.

Norton said that moment changed the trajectory of his life and made him want to help others

“Before this it was basically all football. I didn’t have big aspirations to be a philanthropist or anything like that, so it wasn’t in my plan for myself but, of course, God the big man upstairs had plans for all of us,” he said.

Norton said it was important to him to stay positive to face of this kind of adversity. He added that when he lost his arm, he promised One Blood he would give back. He kept his word.

The blood drive will continue through 5 p.m.