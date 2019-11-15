FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) – Reports of a suspicious incident led to a “precautionary” lockdown of Coral Springs High School.
The Juvenile was seen by the fence. https://t.co/DVcBwYjfR8
— Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) November 15, 2019
The lockdown came amid lingering U.S. jitters following the latest deadly school shooting across the country in Santa Clarita, California. Two students were killed and others were wounded Thursday at the California high school.
Also Thursday, students rallied at Florida’s state capital, Tallahassee, to demand lawmakers take action on gun control. Those taking part included at least one survivor of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting that killed 17 people in February 2018. Coral Springs Police were among the first agencies to respond to the Parkland school.
