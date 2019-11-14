MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Pet owners are invited to a ‘blessing of the animals’ ceremony this Friday afternoon.
Miami-Dade County Animal Services Department has partnered with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to host the event which is open to people of all faiths and beliefs.
It will be held at the Animal Services Adoption and Protection Center at 3599 NW 79th Avenue, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Organizers say you are invited to bring your cats and dogs to receive a blessing from the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Peer Chaplaincy Team.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s Peer Support Response K9s and the shelter’s pets will also be blessed during the event.
Owners must have their pets on a leash or in a carrier.
If your furry member of the family is unable to attend, you could bring a picture of Fido or Mittens to receive the blessing.
Traditionally, blessing of the aminals ceremonies are held on or around October 4 worldwide to celebrate the Feast of Saint Francis, the patron saint of all animals.
