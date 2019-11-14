MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida got off to soggy start Thursday with scattered showers across much of the region.
It was muggy morning with temperatures in the low to mid-70s. Throughout the day plenty of moisture will keep the rain chance high. Showers and storms will be possible in the afternoon with highs in the low 80s due to clouds and rain around.
Thursday night some passing showers will be possible with lows in the low 70s.
Friday we remain unsettled and the rain chance remains high with the potential for more showers and storms. Highs will be in the lower 80s ahead of our second cold front of the week. This stronger front will sweep in Friday night and drier, cooler air will move in over the weekend.
Saturday morning we’ll enjoy a cool start with lows dipping down to around 60 degrees. Highs will be in the low 70s with plenty of sunshine.
Sunday morning will be chilly for South Florida standards with lows falling to the upper 50s. Sunday afternoon will be pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Temperatures increase slightly by next Monday. But it will still be nice and cool on Monday morning with lows in the low 60s. Highs will be near normal, in the low 80s, Monday afternoon.
